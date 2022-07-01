Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Blue Ridge Abortion Fund sees rise in donations, volunteers one week after Roe overturned

Nearly one week after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion funds...
Nearly one week after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion funds and providers are reporting increases in donations.(Arizona's Family)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly one week after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion funds and providers are reporting increases in donations.

Groups like Planned Parenthood have seen millions donated from celebrities, organizations, and individuals.

In Charlottesville, the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund says it has raised more than $100,000 since Friday, June 24.

“We have absolutely received an influx of financial support. We are very grateful that people are activating right now with their pockets or with their wallets,” Director Tannis Fuller said. “I think in times of crisis, people do want to be supportive.”

The Blue Ridge Abortion Fun says that money is the best way to support its operations. Despite these donations, its says there isn’t enough money on-hand to meet the demand it expects to see in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Pro-choice Charlottesville rally
Pro-choice crowd rallies in downtown Charlottesville

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA will not freeze tuition this fall, despite request from Governor Youngkin
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
The 988 hotline for mental health emergencies will launch on July 16th.
‘988′:Emergency Communications Center in Albemarle County prepares for new suicide prevention hotline
UVA Health (FILE)
New art at UVA Health dedicated to COVID healthcare workers