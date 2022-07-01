Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Pro-choice Charlottesville rally
Pro-choice crowd rallies in downtown Charlottesville
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1

Latest News

A General Motors vehicle is being assembled in this file photo.
Chip shortage leaves 95,000 GM vehicles incomplete in storage
FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
Relatives of Emmett Till are calling for justice. (CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS,...
GRAPHIC: Emmett Till's family finds arrest warrant
In this undated photo provided by Karen Caballero, her son Alejandro Miguel Andino Caballero...
Young migrant couple in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives
FILE - Kohl’s struggled with anemic sales before the pandemic. Sales and profits rebounded in...
Sale of Kohl’s falls apart in shaky retail environment