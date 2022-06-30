Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy

Faith Victoria Kemp
Faith Victoria Kemp(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is accused of using methamphetamine during her pregnancy, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

WSFA reports Faith Victoria Kemp was charged with child homicide after delivering a stillborn baby at Madison Hospital in May.

The stillborn delivery was reported to the sheriff’s office, which conducted an investigation that found Kemp was allegedly using drugs throughout her pregnancy.

Kemp was arrested May 16 on an outstanding controlled substance bond revocation and was already in jail when she was charged Wednesday with chemical endangerment of a child with homicide.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
UVA Health
UVA Health: Many patients with COVID-19 come in primarily for a different reason

Latest News

The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Biden v. Texas ruling
Supreme Court backs Biden administration in immigration policy rollback
Biden v. Texas ruling
Biden v. Texas ruling
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault