Vaccines playing a large role in keeping people out of ICU ahead of holiday weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas in the central Virginia region are fluctuating between high and medium COVID-19 transmission levels, according to the CDC.

This comes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says this year we are in a much better position with the vaccine and have less people having to go to the hospital.

Dr. Petri says almost 75% of people in Albemarle County are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“That’s the reason why we’re seeing 20% of tests right now in Albemarle are positive for covid - which is as high as delta times a year-and-a-half ago, yet, we only have four people in the intensive care unit - so that’s really wonderful and that’s because of the vaccine,” Petri said.

The CDC recommends masking indoors with high transmission levels and says it is optional with medium transmission.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.