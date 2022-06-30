Advertise With Us
Vaccines playing a large role in keeping people out of ICU ahead of holiday weekend

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas in the central Virginia region are fluctuating between high and medium COVID-19 transmission levels, according to the CDC.

This comes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says this year we are in a much better position with the vaccine and have less people having to go to the hospital.

Dr. Petri says almost 75% of people in Albemarle County are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“That’s the reason why we’re seeing 20% of tests right now in Albemarle are positive for covid - which is as high as delta times a year-and-a-half ago, yet, we only have four people in the intensive care unit - so that’s really wonderful and that’s because of the vaccine,” Petri said.

The CDC recommends masking indoors with high transmission levels and says it is optional with medium transmission.

