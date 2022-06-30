Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist arrested in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals say

U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa...
U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa Rica. Armstrong is accused of fatally shooting professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson.(usmarshals.gov via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel, the Marshals Service said in a statement. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge.

Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police later issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo.
FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo.(Courtesy Photo)

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native, had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
UVA Health
UVA Health: Many patients with COVID-19 come in primarily for a different reason

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections
Veteran William Kellerman was finally recognized as a recipient of the Purple Heart, Prisoner...
WWII veteran receives medals earned nearly 70 years ago
It’s still unclear if it was a ransomware attack or some other type of cyber incident that...
Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits, job seekers in some states