New art at UVA Health dedicated to COVID healthcare workers

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new piece of art is being dedicated to the UVA Health staff members who have worked through the coronavirus pandemic

Nineteen artists from nine states each created their own tile to add to a mosaic. The 6x6 inch cardboard tiles were taken from shipping boxes as a way to be sustainable and represent distance during the pandemic.

“As a way to channel and air grief and air uncertainty, as well as offer hope and healing and thanks and gratitude for the healthcare workers who became heroic on a daily basis,” artist Deane Bowers said.

The art piece, Together While Apart, has traveled more than 3,000 miles and will permanently sit at the University of Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

