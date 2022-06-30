Hotter Start to July

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A southerly breeze will usher in a more muggy air mass as we start the new month of July. An isolated, mainly late afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm will pop-up in the heat and humidity later today and again on Friday.

Tracking a stronger storm system with a cold front arriving from the northwest this Independence Day weekend. This front will give the region a better scattered afternoon and evening shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk. Any thunderstorm this time of year may cause localized damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and torrential rainfall which could lead to some flooding.

Otherwise, Saturday and Sunday will be hazy, hot and humid.

At this time, there looks to be a smaller storm risk on Monday, the Fourth of July. Not a washout expected. Keep checking back for updates.

As the cold front stalls near by next week, there will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through next Friday. Temperatures near or a little above average for the first week of July.

Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny and seasonably hot for the last day of June. Only a remote shower/storm chance into this evening. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Light south breeze.

Thursday overnight: Mainly clear and warm. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Hazy, hot and more humid. Isolated afternoon and evening shower/storm. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid with an afternoon and evening shower/storm chance. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with an afternoon and evening shower/storm risk. Highs mid 80s. Lows near 70.

Monday, July 4th: Hot sunshine and humid with only a stray shower/storm chance into the evening. Most areas appear to remain dry. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly sunny and tropical. Isolated to scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

