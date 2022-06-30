Hot Start to July. Some Storms for the Independence Holiday Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - July awaits and a hot, more humid Friday ahead. As high pressure moves farther offshore, temperatures and humidity on the rise. Many locations will see temperatures top out in the low 90s Friday. A stray storm is possible for the late afternoon and evening. An approaching cold front, this Independence holiday weekend, will bring some daily scattered showers and storms. Afternoon and evening hours the most likely time. Any thunderstorm this time of year may cause localized damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and torrential rain, which could lead to some flooding. Remember, “When Thunder Roars, Move Indoors.”

Currently, there looks to be a smaller storm risk on Monday, the Fourth of July. Not a washout expected. Keep checking back for updates.

As the cold front stalls near by next week, there will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through next Friday. Temperatures near or a little above average for the first week of July.

Tonight: Stray storm or shower early, Clear to partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Stray PM or evening storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

July 4th - Independence Day - Monday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Stray storm possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. few storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, few storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, humid. Some storms. Highs mid 80s.

