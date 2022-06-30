CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is drifting east, allowing a southerly wind to increase humidity. We’ll see partly sunny skies, with hot and humid conditions today. As heat and humidity builds and a cold front gets closer, we will have daily chances for scattered showers and storms. Keep an eye to the sky and have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: around 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy & humid, Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Scattered showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.