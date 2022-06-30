Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Help keep your pets safe during July 4th fireworks

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pet anxiety and noise aversion are common during Fourth of July fireworks.

“There’s something about the loud booms and bursts,” Veterinarian John Anderson with Monticello Animal Hospital said. “Their hearing is different from ours.”

According to the American Humane Society, July 5 is the busiest day of the year for most animal shelters.

Making sure your pet is microchipped and in a safe space indoors on the Fourth of July can keep them from running off and becoming a stray.

Anderson also suggests thunder shirts, and in extreme cases, looking into the purchase of sedatives.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
UVA Health
UVA Health: Many patients with COVID-19 come in primarily for a different reason

Latest News

The 988 hotline for mental health emergencies will launch on July 16th.
‘988′:Emergency Communications Center in Albemarle County prepares for new suicide prevention hotline
UVA Health (FILE)
New art at UVA Health dedicated to COVID healthcare workers
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Virginia’s gas tax increases July 1
Subversive Media: Materiality & Power
Charlottesville gallery’s newest exhibition on systemic injustice opens to the public