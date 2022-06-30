Help keep your pets safe during July 4th fireworks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pet anxiety and noise aversion are common during Fourth of July fireworks.

“There’s something about the loud booms and bursts,” Veterinarian John Anderson with Monticello Animal Hospital said. “Their hearing is different from ours.”

According to the American Humane Society, July 5 is the busiest day of the year for most animal shelters.

Making sure your pet is microchipped and in a safe space indoors on the Fourth of July can keep them from running off and becoming a stray.

Anderson also suggests thunder shirts, and in extreme cases, looking into the purchase of sedatives.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.