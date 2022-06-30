Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Firework do’s and don’ts for the holiday weekend

Sparklers
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are a few things to keep in mind while you’re out celebrating the Fourth of July: Fireworks that explode, shoot, or move side-to-side on the ground are illegal for personal use.

If you’re looking to use fireworks or sparklers that are stationary or hand-held, that is OK.

“The county follows the state permissible fireworks guidelines,” Captain Shawn Maddox with the Albemarle County Police Department said. “The things you can buy at roadside stands, grocery stores - like sparklers and smoke bombs - they’re legal.”

Captain Maddox says he has encountered forest fires, seen lost fingers, and eye injuries from personal use of fireworks. He suggests having a hose or fire extinguisher on stand-by if you use fireworks of any kind.

