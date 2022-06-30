Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Firefighters rescue kitten stuck inside vending machine at Walmart

Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.(City of Morristown)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (Gray News) – Fire crews in Tennessee rescued a kitten that was stuck inside a vending machine at a Walmart.

The Morristown Fire Department received a call from a Walmart worker named Lindsey about a kitten stuck in a Pepsi machine Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters could hear the kitten crying but could not see it. Crews unplugged the machine and removed its back cover, but still couldn’t see the kitten.

They eventually found another opening where they could see the kitten and were able to coax it out.

Lindsey is adopting the kitten. Firefighters joked that she should name it Pepsi.

