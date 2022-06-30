Charlottesville gallery’s newest exhibition on systemic injustice opens to the public

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Second Street Gallery’s latest exhibition is showcasing artists’ interpretations of systemic injustice.

Various pieces explore the representation of power.

Dyani White Hawk is the curator and one of the artists.

“Most people in Charlottesville are not, unless they go to the [2022 Whitney Biennial], they’re not going to get to see the work of Dyani White Hawk, and here it is right here at our little nonprofit space,” Executive Director Kristen Chiacchia said.

Chiacchia described a piece there by Luis Vasquez La Roche: It used charcoal, lemon juice, and palm oil. The reason behind his use of these materials was that they had been used on enslaved person on their wounds. Luis says he is trying to reclaim those materials in his sculpture.

The exhibition is set to up until July 22.

