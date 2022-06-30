Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CDC: Lyme disease cases in Virginia are higher than reported

Tick (STOCK)
Tick (STOCK)(WIFR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that many people are heading outdoors, it is wise to keep Lyme disease in mind.

Virginia is considered a “high incidence state” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The commonwealth usually reports more than 1,000 cases each year, but the CDC estimates that the actual number is six-times higher.

The sometimes debilitating disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.

“It’s clear that the tick is pretty well established in a good part of the state,” Jeffrey Wilson, assistant professor at UVA, said.

Wilson says you can protect yourself from these ticks by wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, light-colored clothing, and spray permethrin on your shoes and clothes.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County seal
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
UVA Health
UVA Health: Many patients with COVID-19 come in primarily for a different reason

Latest News

Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville seeing $14M surplus
(STOCK)
Vaccines playing a large role in keeping people out of ICU ahead of holiday weekend
Some zoning concepts in Charlottesville’s Comprehensive Plan overhaul could violate state law.
Comprehensive plan overhaul raises zoning concerns
Dozens of stores in central Virginia are jumping into the hemp and CBD market, trying to get a...
CBD businesses in limbo waiting for legal marijuana sales