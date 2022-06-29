UVA researchers looking into continuous glucose monitors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with UVA Health say they are uncovering a unique way for diabetics and hypoglycemics to monitor blood sugar.

“Essentially, what we did was complete what’s called a pilot study,” Endocrinologist and Doctor Meaghan Stumpf said.

Researchers looked at if a continuous glucose monitor, which doesn’t require fingerstick blood, could be accurate for hemodialysis therapy patients.

“We found in our small study that they seem to be reasonably accurate,” Stumpf said.

These devices do not have FDA approval, but Dr. Stumpf believes their findings are a good first step. She says, in some cases, a physicians can advise a patient to use off-label medication or equipment. Until the continuous glucose monitor receives FDA approval, this is the plan of action.

“We’re excited about this because I think patients who are on hemodialysis and have end-stage kidney disease often struggle with rapid swings in their blood sugars from very low to very high, and I think that this is important work in making progress towards having devices that are reliable for those patients so that they can they can manage their diabetes more safely,” Stumpf said.

