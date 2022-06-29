Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA researchers looking into continuous glucose monitors

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with UVA Health say they are uncovering a unique way for diabetics and hypoglycemics to monitor blood sugar.

“Essentially, what we did was complete what’s called a pilot study,” Endocrinologist and Doctor Meaghan Stumpf said.

Researchers looked at if a continuous glucose monitor, which doesn’t require fingerstick blood, could be accurate for hemodialysis therapy patients.

“We found in our small study that they seem to be reasonably accurate,” Stumpf said.

These devices do not have FDA approval, but Dr. Stumpf believes their findings are a good first step. She says, in some cases, a physicians can advise a patient to use off-label medication or equipment. Until the continuous glucose monitor receives FDA approval, this is the plan of action.

“We’re excited about this because I think patients who are on hemodialysis and have end-stage kidney disease often struggle with rapid swings in their blood sugars from very low to very high, and I think that this is important work in making progress towards having devices that are reliable for those patients so that they can they can manage their diabetes more safely,” Stumpf said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
UVA Health
UVA Health: Many patients with COVID-19 come in primarily for a different reason

Latest News

The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program and Tiger Fuel are teaming up.
AHIP and Tiger Fuel partnering to help a couple in Crozet
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
CPD holding first in-person recruiting event since start of pandemic
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home