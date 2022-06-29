Teen organizes brewery concert to benefit Yellow Door Foundation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A concert is coming to Pro Re Nata Brewery Thursday, June 30, and all of the ticket proceeds will go to a good cause.

Seventeen-year-old Eloise Granville organized the event to support the Yellow Door Foundation. She recruited three bands to play to help the nonprofit.

YDF provides free, long-term lodging for the families of immunocompromised pediatric patients receiving treatment at UVA Children’s Hospital.

“We were blown away, I mean, she’s only 17-years-old and she secured the venue, she secured the band, she’s been doing a lot of promotion. She’s a real go-getter, so we were honored and humbled that she chose our foundation to be the recipient, the beneficiaries of this, and we’re just hoping we have a great turnout,” Stacia Torrey with the Yellow Door Foundation said.

The concert is set for 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, and tickets can be bought here. All of the ticket proceeds will go to benefit the Yellow Door Foundation.

