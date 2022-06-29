Seasonably warm today, hot and humid tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another warm day, before the muggies come back to town. We’ll see partly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures, and a isolated storm for higher elevations this afternoon. Southwest wind will increase humidity over the next 24 hours. Hot and rather humid conditions will be on tap for the late week. As we approach the weekend, a cold front will get closer, and cause scattered showers and storms for the holiday weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Scattered showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

