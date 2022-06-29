Advertise With Us
date 2022-06-29
Mint Springs swimming beach will be closed starting June 30

Albemarle County seal
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The swimming beach at Mint Springs Park will be closed starting Thursday, June 30, according to a release from Albemarle County.

The county announced Wednesday, June 29, that the swimming beach will be closed until further notice for this swim season. This does not affect Chris Greene Lake Park or Walnut Creek Park.

Summer operating hours for Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek are Thursdays-Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 21. They will also be open Monday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fees are $3 for adults, $2 for children (ages 4-12), and free for swimmers under 4 and over 62.

Albemarle County says it is also looking for life guards and beach managers.

