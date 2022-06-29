Looks like another nice day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a pleasant start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and pleasantly warm temperatures. There is a chance a isolated storm may develop later this afternoon. Meanwhile, heat and humidity will begin to rise for the late week. We are tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms this holiday weekend. While it will not be a wash out, each day will feature a chance for rain. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warmer, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray storm, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Scattered showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

