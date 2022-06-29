Heating Up and More Humid for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Turning hot and increasingly more humid for the late week, as we finish out June and move into July. High pressure will start to move farther east and offshore, with temperatures and humidity on the rise. Largely dry for the late week, but a better opportunity for daily scattered showers and storms for the Independence holiday weekend and July 4th, on Monday. Afternoon and evening hours the most likely time. With many outdoor events, just be alert. Remember, “When Thunder Roars, Move Indoors.”

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, stray shower/storm possible. Lows low to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer to hot. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs low 90s. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

July 4th - Independence Day - Monday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. few storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, few storms. Highs mid 80s.

