Fourth of July parade plans for Crozet

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crozet is gearing up for its Independence Day celebration, but there is a change you need to know about.

The parade is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 2. There won’t be any fireworks due to inflation and new homes near the park.

The celebration at Claudius Crozet Park does include food vendors, a band, and bounce houses for kids.

