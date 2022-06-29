Advertise With Us
CPD holding first in-person recruiting event since start of pandemic

Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is holding its first in-person recruiting event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

CPD will gather at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, to answer questions about the job.

“This event is focused around being the change and changing the narrative here locally in Charlottesville. So, folks out there who have thought about being a police officer, now’s the time to speak to us, be part of that change,” Lieutenant Dwayne Jones said.

CPD is hoping to send 10 new police recruits to training.

The Charlottesville Police Department says it has raised starting salaries and has new benefits in place.

