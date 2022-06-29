CBD businesses in limbo waiting for legal marijuana sales

ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of stores in central Virginia are jumping into the hemp and CBD market, trying to get a head start on recreational sales. However, almost a year later, they’re still caught in legal limbo until a retail framework is established.

Several dispensaries tell NBC29 that the goal is not just to get that framework passed, but to make sure it is also fair.

“I feel like we are slowly heading in the right direction,” Greener Things General Manager Maurice Robinson said.

Marijuana is legal in Virginia, as long as you use it in private. Plans to make retail sales legal later this year went up in smoke in the General Assembly.

Greener Things, which is in Albemarle County, currently focuses on products derived from a hemp version of a cannabis plant, which contains less than 0.3% THC. Currently, these businesses can only sell items that don’t exceed that limit. Delta 8 THC products are an unregulated exception.

“Cannabis is used for anti-anxiety, for stress relief,” Robinson said. “A lot of people do use CBD and hemp products to relieve inflammation, as well.”

He says they plan to eventually sell products made from marijuana, but that will have to wait: State legislators had given themselves until 2024 to sort out the legalities for buying and selling marijuana, and tried to speed up the process during this year’s session of the General Assembly. They weren’t able to reach an agreement.

“2024 was the date, but the committee is not formed yet,” Blue Ridge Seed Owner and Greenery CBD Co-Owner Nick Candelora said. “A committee takes a long time to do work, you know. It’s going to take more than a year at this rate.”

That’s causing a lot of frustration among small business owners around central Virginia.

“We’re happy to pay taxes back to the state and the federal government for retail sales for this, but you have to give us a chance to open the market,” Skyline Apothecary Managing Partner Jane Hammel says. “There isn’t one right now.”

Hammel and Candelora fear that with relaxed rules for medical marijuana, lawmakers may not feel as motivated to work out retail sales. That would leave small businesses muscled out, and larger pharmaceutical companies in command of the marketplace. Another concern: proposed licensing fees for marijuana sales could exceed $500,000 a year.

“Banks are federally insured, and they very often don’t want anything to do with hemp or cannabis money,” Hammel explained. “Nobody is going to lend that much money. There are small businesses that simply will not be capitalized enough to do that.”

Hammel and Candelora say that if Virginia is too slow in resolving the sales issue, it may fall on the federal government to lift the retail prohibition.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.