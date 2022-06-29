Advertise With Us
Applications open for Community Organization & Research Institution Partnership Grant

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia (iTHRIV) is accepting applications for the Community Organization & Research Institution Partnership Grant.

This request for proposals supports community organizations and iTHRIV research collaborations. There is $80,000 in funding available to support community-engaged research projects to address direct health outcomes, health disparities, and social determinants of health.

“The real goal at the end of this is to improve people’s health and address inequities in health care and health access among the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Amanda Nguyen, a research assistant professor at UVA.

Proposals for this funding are due August 29.

