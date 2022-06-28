You gotta love it !

Advertise With Us
Late week heat and humidity
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is building into our region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and cooler than normal temperatures. These pleasant conditions will stick around through Wednesday. As high pressure drifts east, heat and humidity will begin to increase for the late week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front. While the holiday weekend will not be a washout, we will see scattered storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, High: around 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: around 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Sunday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

