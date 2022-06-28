Warmer, Still Nice Wednesday. Heating Up for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some stellar late June weather, with pleasant temperatures and low humidity. Another comfortable night with lows in the 50s and another nice, but warmer day ahead for Wednesday. In the mountains Wednesday, a late day or evening isolated storm is possible.High pressure will largely control our weather pattern through the rest of this week. As the high moves farther east for the late week, temperatures will turn hot and the humidity will increase. Currently, afternoon and evening storms are expected this Independence holiday weekend and July 4th, next Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm, ow humidity. Stray storm near mountains possible. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer to hot. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs low 90s. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

July 4th - Independence Day - Monday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. few storms. Highs upper 80s.

