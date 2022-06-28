Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.(VDOT)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say a VDOT contractor is dead after a hit-and-run in an I-81 work zone Tuesday morning at mile marker 142 in Roanoke County.

Police say the incident occurred at 2:38 a.m. after the worker exited a piece of construction equipment that was being loaded on a lowboy trailer. The worker was then hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer. Police say the tractor-trailer driver continued northbound on I-81.

The worker has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew C. Frazier of Clifton Forge. Frazier was wearing a traffic vest at the time of the incident and died at the scene.

Police say they are working to identify the tractor-trailer from videos obtained from construction vehicles in the area.

Traffic patterns at mile marker 142 have returned to normal.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
UVA Health
UVA Health: Many patients with COVID-19 come in primarily for a different reason

Latest News

Octonia
Octonia Stone Brew Works Relocating
UVA's School of Engineering and Applied Science.
UVA Solar Car Team reaches a major mile stone
(FILE)
Region Ten and Light House Studio students’ PSAs up for vote
Golf event
Golf tournament raises thousands of dollars for UVA Children’s Hospital