Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Solar Car Team reaches a major mile stone

UVA's School of Engineering and Applied Science.
UVA's School of Engineering and Applied Science.(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s solar care team is getting ready to compete in Topeka, Kanas next month.

The team is scheduled to race its solar-powered car for the first time in 20 years.

“Everybody’s heart is in this, our alumni are watching us, and kind of see how it goes,” engineering director Daichi Monma said.

The car is still being worked on, but is set to take part in the Formula Sun Grand Prix on July 5. There, the team will participate in an endurance race, which includes driving eight hours for three days.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
UVA Health
UVA Health: Many patients with COVID-19 come in primarily for a different reason

Latest News

(FILE)
Region Ten and Light House Studio students’ PSAs up for vote
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81
Golf event
Golf tournament raises thousands of dollars for UVA Children’s Hospital
Professor Bryan Berger working on his pesticide alternative
UVA professor creating sustainable alternative to pesticides