UVA Solar Car Team reaches a major mile stone

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s solar care team is getting ready to compete in Topeka, Kanas next month.

The team is scheduled to race its solar-powered car for the first time in 20 years.

“Everybody’s heart is in this, our alumni are watching us, and kind of see how it goes,” engineering director Daichi Monma said.

The car is still being worked on, but is set to take part in the Formula Sun Grand Prix on July 5. There, the team will participate in an endurance race, which includes driving eight hours for three days.

