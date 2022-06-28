Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health researchers testing treatments to fight brain cancer

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is working on new approaches to fight brain cancer.

Doctor Daniel Trey Lee and his team are researching ways in which a specific type of T-cell immunotherapy can treat cancerous tumors.

“This is a new kind of therapy that utilizes a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancers when other kinds of therapies - like chemotherapy or radiation - or surgery have failed,” Dr. Lee said.

The team has not tested on people, but results on mice are said to be encouraging.

The doctor and his team are currently looking for additional funding in order to further their research.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier at home
Burn survivor is sharing her story of resilience and gratitude
(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
UVA Health
UVA Health: Many patients with COVID-19 come in primarily for a different reason

Latest News

(STOCK)
AARP warning people about car rental scam
Octonia
Octonia Stone Brew Works Relocating
UVA's School of Engineering and Applied Science.
UVA Solar Car Team reaches a major mile stone
(FILE)
Region Ten and Light House Studio students’ PSAs up for vote