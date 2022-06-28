Sunny and plesant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure is delivering a northerly wind that has helped lower humidity levels. More of the same can be expected Wednesday. High heat and humidity will rise for the late week. Our holiday weekend will be unsettled with scattered showers and storms each day, but not a washout. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: around 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Scattered showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: 70

Sunday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

