Students helping Charlottesville community through internship

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The United Way is partnering with Bank of America to provide students an internship.

After submitting a rigorous application, two students are learning leadership skills while also working to better the Charlottesville area.

“I found out after school with my mom, and we were just jumping up and down,” Western Albemarle High School student Julia Pinto said. “She was really excited for me.”

“This is the kind of work I could see myself doing in the future,” Albemarle High School student Drew Lambert said. “I wanted to learn more about the needs of my community, and work towards addressing those needs.”

Julia says she is interested in the business-relations portion of the job.

“I just want to learn as much as I can. I go to a ton of meetings, even if they’re not part of what I’m doing, I just like listening to it and kind of learning how to excel,” she said.

Both high school interns are planning the United Way’s Day of Caring.

“Which is an event that connects local schools and nonprofits and volunteer teams that helps them accomplish projects and get them connected,” Lambert said.

Julia says they’re coordinating the events, emailing a lot of nonprofits and schools to see if they’re interested in hosting a project.

Carolyn Rainey is the president of Charlottesville’s Bank of America. She says these students are getting an early start on benefiting the Charlottesville area.

“It just exemplifies how business and nonprofits can come together to bring about change.” Rainey said.

