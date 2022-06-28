Advertise With Us
RWSA picks a path for the Central Water Line Project

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is working to provide a consistent and reliable water source to the Charlottesville area.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RWSA is in the next steps of choosing a path for its Central Water Line Project.

In a vote on Tuesday, April 28 RWSA chose the option that stretches from the Observatory Water Treatment Plant near the University of Virginia, underneath Cherry Avenue to the Free Bridge area.

This project, which is expected to cost around $41 million, stems from a 2002 draught that hit the city and Albemarle County.

“Since then we’ve been working to expand our reservoir system and our raw water piping system,” RWSA Executive Director Bill Mawyer said.

The next step is the Central Water Line project.

“It’s going to convey millions of gallons of water through the city,” Mawyer said.

It is a pipeline right through town and neighborhoods.

“Urban utility construction is always an inconvenience when we’re working in the streets and we impact traffic in the neighborhoods, in business, and we understand that,” Mawyer said. “We tried to look for the area where the impacts would be the least.”

Mawyer says some inconveniences will yield big results for everyone.

‘We need to be able to get that water out to the community to ensure that if we have a drought or we have emergency firefighting events, that we can maintain a constant water supply to the community,” he said.

The project is estimated to take four years to complete, though it won’t get underway until 2024.

