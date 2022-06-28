Roe v. Wade reversal benefits Democrats in November, analysts say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The overturning of Roe v. Wade may create a big impact on the elections in November.

Analysists had been predicting a tough road for Democrats due to inflation and other economic factors. Now, the ruling from the Supreme Court’s six conservation justices may have given Democrats a fighting chance.

“Things don’t look good for Democrats, but suddenly, they don’t look entirely rosy for Republicans either,” University of Virginia Center for Politics Executive Director Larry Sabato said.

Punting abortion access to the states might shift the balance of power in the fight to control Congress.

“It’s really the first possibility that Democrats have of, say, holding the Senate. I’ll be surprised if they’re able to hold the House even with this decision,” Sabato said. “But, the Senate is now really in play.”

5th District Representative Bob Good (R) believes the fight doesn’t stop at the Supreme Court’s ruling. In a statement Friday, June 24, he said, “When Republicans take the majority in the House, we must be bold in protecting life and upholding the Constitution. That is why I am leading the charge to demand a vote on the Life at Conception Act, with is the only bill that would completely end the gruesome practice of abortion.”

His challenger, Josh Throneburg, is pro-abortion rights.

“Our role is to make sure that women can make the best possible decision for them and their families, and that means making sure they have access to the medical resources they need,” the candidate said.

Still, Sabato believes it will be an uphill battle for Throneburg.

“The abortion decision gets Throneburg something to talk about, something to advocate, and to activate Democrats in the 5th District,” he said. “In the new 5th District, designed to be a little bit more Republican than the old 5th District - which was Republican - he [Rep. Good] can he can probably continue to serve.”

In another closely-watched race, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) will face off against GOP challenger Yesli Vega.

In audio obtained by Axios, Vega falsely suggested women who are raped are less likely to get pregnant as a result of the assault. Vega had previously stated the only exception she supports abortion is in the event the mother’s life is at-risk.

Rep. Spanberger has stated she would vote for making abortion legal nationwide.

Sabato thing Spanberger has the edge to win, for now: “If the year deteriorates further for Democrats, then she could be swept out, too. That’s really where it is, maybe leans Democrat, but it isn’t a big lean,” he said.

