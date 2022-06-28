Region Ten and Light House Studio students’ PSAs up for vote

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Region Ten and Light House Studio are working together to spread awareness about the harms of tobacco use.

The organizations received a grant from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth and with it students are making public service announcements.

One year, three workshops, and six PSAs later the students work is up for a vote.

“The idea is we asked them to include at least one research-based fact in the PSAs, but other than that the ideas and messages are all their own. They design them, create them, film them,” Region Ten Prevention Program Manager Zarina Burdge said.

“It’s been a really rewarding experience for me to just see how much the students I’ve worked with absorb from both the Region Ten staff and the Light House staff, and to see their creative ideas come together in such a powerful way,” Light House Studio Program Manager Rachel Lane said.

A link to voting can be found here. The winner will be announced Wednesday June 27.

