Octonia Stone Brew Works Relocating

Octonia
Octonia
By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The last business standing on Ruckersville corner is relocating.

Octonia Stone Brew Works is set to be replaced with a convivence store after a rezoning request from the property owner was approved.

“We opened up two months before COVID, we made it through COVID, we made it past the construction they’re doing here where they are widening the road. The other buildings on the property were taken down and we were about to survive that, and now we have to face one more challenge,” owner Jeff Hittinger said.

Hittinger says he hopes to find another building in Greene County to move into.

