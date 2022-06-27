Advertise With Us
Some Pleasant Summer Days Ahead - Less Humid

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some very pleasant weather days, more comfortable, will take us through the mid week. A cold front has pushed off to our east and a cooler and less humid air mass is moving in for a couple days. A north to northwest wind will lower the humidity and lows overnight for many in the cool 50s. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures, low humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperatures will rise and the humidity will increase for the late week and upcoming Independence Holiday weekend. Currently, afternoon and evening storms are expected this weekend and on July 4th next Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler, humidity drops. Lows mid to upper 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, less humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, nice, low humidity. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer to hot. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs low 90s. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Some scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

July 4th - Independence Day - Monday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s.

