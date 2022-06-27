Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Showers and storm

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep an eye to the sky today. An approaching cold front will bring showers and a scattered storm to the region. Once the front moves through, look for cooler temperatures and lower humidity. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week. The weekend looks unsettled, with scattered showers and a storm. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & scattered storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
UVA Health
UVA Health: Many patients with COVID-19 come in primarily for a different reason

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Cold Front Brings Shower/Storm Risk and Briefly Cooler/Drier Conditions
Scattered Shower and Thunderstorm Monday
Josh Fitzpatrick's Outlook Through July Fourth
Cold Front Brings Few Storms, Briefly Cooler and Drier Conditions