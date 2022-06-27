Showers and storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep an eye to the sky today. An approaching cold front will bring showers and a scattered storm to the region. Once the front moves through, look for cooler temperatures and lower humidity. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week. The weekend looks unsettled, with scattered showers and a storm. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & scattered storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

