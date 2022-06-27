Showers and storm
Tracking a cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Keep an eye to the sky today. An approaching cold front will bring showers and a scattered storm to the region. Once the front moves through, look for cooler temperatures and lower humidity. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week. The weekend looks unsettled, with scattered showers and a storm. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & scattered storm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
