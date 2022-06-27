New Public Lands aims to be hub for all things outdoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th Street Station’s newest store, Public Lands, kicked off its grand opening Friday, June 24, and will celebrate all throughout the weekend.

“We’re eight specialty shops under one roof, and we’ve really worked to have people here as our guides and have them be experts in their area and in our store,” Public Lands General Manager Meg Hester said.

Public Lands focuses on getting more people outside, and is teaming up with Charlottesville organizations like Wild Rock to do so.

“We’d like to be a gathering place for people, whether it’s to talk to like-minded individuals and share stories, or get up on our climbing wall, or share experiences that they’ve had in the outdoors. This is a hub for the community and it’s equally important for us to give back to that community, whether that’s volunteer hours or local project, it’s a really important part of who we are,” Public Lands President Todd Spaletto said.

The store has a 30-foot rock climbing wall, a gear services shop, and will hold outdoor education classes.

