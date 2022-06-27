Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Grab the umbrella

Turning cooler and less humid
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 27, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers for the rest of the afternoon. A stray t-storm is also possible. Once the front moves east, skies will begin to clear tonight. A northerly wind will lower humidity and cool temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday will be noticeably cooler and more comfortable. Heat and humidity will begin to build Thursday into Friday. Scattered storms will be possible this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cooler, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

