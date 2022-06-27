Advertise With Us
Golf tournament raises thousands of dollars for UVA Children’s Hospital

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Companies around Charlottesville hit the golf course Monday June 27 for a good cause.

Friends of the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital hosted the second “Fore the Kids” golf tournament. The money raised goes to pay bills insurance does not cover for families.

Organizers of the event say last year they raised around $80,000 and they hope to raise around $100,000 dollars this year.

“We want to make this long term because the care, the needs for families are continuous all the time and so we know that there’s always going to be need for support. Most of the things that get provided for from the funding that we raise, are not things covered by insurance, but they really are essential to a family’s welfare,” Paul Sartori with the UVA Children’s Hospital Advisory Board said.

One lucky golfer at the tournament even got a hole in one at Birdwood and won a brand new car. Brian Kennedy shot it at hole 17.

Event organizers say it’s heartwarming to see everyone together for this cause.

