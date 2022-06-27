Advertise With Us
date 2022-06-27
City Of Promise hosted Game Changer Luncheon

By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An event at the Ting Pavilion is honoring children, their parents, and the the people who offer a learning boost to Charlottesville students.

After a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, City of Promise organizers hosted its third Game Changers’ luncheon Wednesday, June 22.

“You are here because you believe City of Promise and its work to end generational poverty through education and opportunity,” keynote speaker Ashley Reynolds Marshall said at the event.

“Purpose behind this luncheon is to bring together students, parents, and contributors to celebrate what we’ve accomplished over the past years,” City of Promise Executive Director Mary Coleman said. “Were going to expand our services throughout the city. Now we only serve one footprint, but in the next three years we’re going to roll out a plan to serve the whole city.”

The goal is to help children of all ages reach their full potential.

“We’re excited to be able to open doors of opportunity for more children and give them access to what we have to offer,” Coleman said.

