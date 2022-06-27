Charlottesville searching for firm to help find new police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The search is on for Charlottesville’s next police chief. The city is looking for a firm to help find one.

The city has been without a permanent head of CPD for a little less than a year, and former-Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Charlottesville claiming wrongful termination.

Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers said Monday, June 27, that Charlottesville is looking for a firm that will involve the community in the hiring process.

“I’m not prepared to say at this time what that process will look like, but it will be tailored to our community,” Rogers said.

The city is currently looking at three different firms.

“We are looking for firms that have conducted police chief searches in similar size communities with comparable diversity and comparable issues,” Rogers said. “I want to hear from the community in terms of specific attributes.”

Rogers says he wants key community stakeholders to give input on who will fill the role.

“What is it you want to see? What do you expect from your police chief? What kind of management style? What kind of leadership?” Rogers said.

All three possible firms say they need 120 days to find a new police chief.

Charlottesville hopes to choose a firm in the next week.

