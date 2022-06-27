Advertise With Us
Backpacks for Success Campaign will be helping children in Virginia

By Bria Stith
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Circle of Love Foundation is coming to Virginia.

The foundation’s mission is to inspire kids to think bigger and to learn more.

The Circle of Love Foundation came to be when I was a young child, when I needed things that I didn’t have. I didn’t want to feel that way, and I didn’t want other children to feel that way,” founder Dorris Phillips said. “I want these kids to have to ability to change their own life.”

CLF will be bringing its Backpacks for Success campaign to Louisa County, which gives out backpacks loaded with school supplies to less fortunate students

“We’ve helped over 8,000 children, and we’re delighted to be able to help children in Virginia this year,” Bill Lang with CLF said.

Lang says there are needs everywhere, and any donation will help.

‘We have 500 backpacks, we just need to fill them up,” he said. “We just need help in getting the tools that the children need.”

If you want to help fill the backpacks with supplies, you can visit their website here.

