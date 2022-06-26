Pro-choice crowd rallies in downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A rally to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to over turn Roe v. Wade brought together more than 50 people on Charlottesville’s downtown mall.

The Blue Ridge Abortion Fund and Cville Dems both spoke about the danger of an America without access to safe abortion. They encouraged the crowd to keep organizing and protesting.

“For people to write down what they are feeling today because this is going to be over months and years and we want people to remember this rage and the feelings they’re having because you’re going to need that over the long run,” Deborah Arenstein with the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund said.

The fund anticipates that more people will begin traveling to Virginia to seek an abortion.

“We are seeing that it’s a closed system, so anything that impacts one group impacts all of us. We are not separate from this, everyone’s going to feel this in different ways,” Arenstein said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.