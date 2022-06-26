Cold Front Brings Shower/Storm Risk and Briefly Cooler/Drier Conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front arrives Monday. Since it will be sweeping through during the late morning to early afternoon, this will keep our severe weather risk to a minimum. Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to form along and ahead of the front. The better storm risk is near and east of Route 15 to I-95 during the afternoon and early evening.

Turning cooler and much drier Monday overnight into Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Remaining comfortable Wednesday with low relative humidity and dew points.

Becoming hotter and more humid for the last day of June and first of July.

The next cold front will arrive over the Fourth of July weekend. Which will promote a shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk at times. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday night: Mild and muggy with a shower around. Perhaps a rumble of thunder. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Scattered shower/storm in the morning to mid afternoon. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday night: Clearing and cooling. Lows in the refreshing 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and much drier. Highs mid to upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low relative humidity. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: Hotter and more humid with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Highs lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and muggy with an afternoon shower and storm chance. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Sunday and Fourth of July, Monday: Clouds and hazy sun, warm and muggy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.