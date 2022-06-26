Cold Front Brings Few Storms, Briefly Cooler and Drier Conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming more muggy through Sunday afternoon and overnight. There will be a few isolated to scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms forming in the heat and humidity later today. The best chance is first over the higher elevations where the difference in temperature from valley floor to mountain top will pop some storms. Then they will tend to drift east over the region.

Not a washout Sunday. Otherwise, hazy, hot sun, increasing clouds and more humid.

A cold front arrives Monday. Since it will be sweeping through during the late morning to early afternoon, this will keep our severe weather risk to a minimum. Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Turning cooler and much drier Monday overnight into Tuesday.

Remaining comfortable Wednesday.

Becoming hotter and more humid for the last day of June and first of July.

The next cold front will arrive over the Fourth of July weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday: Hazy and humid. A few showers and storms will form this afternoon and evening. Mainly near and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Shenandoah Valley. Highs 82 to 90 degrees. Light south breeze.

Sunday night: Spotty shower/thunder risk. Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Scattered shower/storm. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday night: Clearing and cooling. Lows in the refreshing 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and dry. Highs mid to upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low relative humidity. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: Hotter with highs in the upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and more humid. Highs lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and muggy with an afternoon shower and storm chance. Highs near 90 degrees.

