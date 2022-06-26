Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

BRHD’s Mobi vaccinating children under 5 years old

VDH's BRHD Mobi Health Unit
VDH's BRHD Mobi Health Unit(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time on Sunday, June 26, ‘Mobi,’ the Virginia Department of Health’s mobile unit vaccinated children from six months to five years old.

Mobi parked at Tonsler’s Park in Charlottesville to vaccinate 50 children under five and even more adults. It is currently taking appointments only for those under five, but anyone older can walk in.

“This is the first one that we’ve been able to do out in the public, besides just in the health department, but being out and about in our Mobi which is fantastic to be in Mobi which is doing the six months to five years,” VDH’s, Amy Lane said.

Appointments to get vaccinated can be made on the VDH website.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car
ACPD investigating pedestrian fatality on East Rio Rd.
(FILE)
Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday.
Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind
Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event

Latest News

Virginia budget increases Medicaid reimbursement rates for dental care
Virginia budget increases reimbursements for Medicaid dental care
Pro-choice Charlottesville rally
Pro-choice crowd rallies in downtown Charlottesville
Pro Choice Charlottesville Rally
Cville dems roe vs wade
UVA Children's Hospital
UVA cancer kids