Tracking Next Shower, Downpour and Thunderstorm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Becoming more muggy through Sunday afternoon and overnight. There will be a few isolated showers, downpours and thunderstorms to form in the heat and humidity later in the day Sunday. The best chance is first over the higher elevations where the difference in temperature from valley floor to mountain top will pop some storms. Then they will tend to drift east.

Not a washout Sunday. Otherwise, hazy, hot sun and more humid.

A cold front arrives Monday. Since it will be sweeping through during the late morning to early afternoon, this will keep our severe weather risk to a minimum. Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Turning cooler and much drier Monday overnight into Tuesday.

Remaining comfortable Wednesday.

Becoming hotter and more humid for the last day of June and first of July.

The next cold front may arrive over the Fourth of July weekend. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday overnight: Hazy starshine, mild and humid. Lows in the 60s. Patchy fog.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. A few showers and storms will form in the afternoon and evening. Mainly near and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Shenandoah Valley. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Light south breeze.

Sunday night: Spotty shower/thunder risk. Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Monday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Scattered shower/storm. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows in the refreshing 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and dry. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low relative humidity. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: Hotter with highs in the upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and more humid. Highs lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and muggy with an afternoon shower and storm chance.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.