First Summer Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This first official weekend of summer will feel like the season. Typically hot during the afternoon and becoming more humid. There’s an isolated shower and thunderstorm risk, mainly over the higher elevations and Shenandoah Valley during the late afternoon and evening.

Tracking a strong cold front due in on Monday. This will give the region a better scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance. Since the front will be sweeping east during the morning, the overall severe weather risk is minimal at this time.

Becoming much drier and cooler Tuesday. Comfortable temperatures and a break in the high relative humidity for a couple days and nights mid next week.

Turning hotter late next week with mostly dry conditions through Friday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warming to the mid 80s to 90 degrees this afternoon. A stray shower/storm risk, mainly near and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains late this afternoon and evening.

Saturday overnight: Mainly clear sky with patchy fog forming. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and more humid. Isolated shower/storm chance later in the day and evening, especially near and west over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Highs mid 80s to 90 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Shower/thunder around. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower/thunder chance. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows in the cooler 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, dry and cooler. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows in the pleasant 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hotter. High 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.