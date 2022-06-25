BRHD starts vaccinating youngest kids in the district

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

More children are getting vaccinated in the Blue Ridge Health District. The health department is handing out its vaccines to children under five Friday, June 24, for the first time.

The day marks the first public COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the under five age group in the BRHD.

“Oh my gosh, it feels so great. We have been waiting and waiting and waiting for this age group to be able to receive their vaccine,” BRHD vaccine nurse Elizabeth Howe said.

Howe has been a frontline worker since day one of the pandemic, handing out some of the very first shots in 2021.

“Since then, with the numbers kind of dropping down, it’s become a little repetitive. But now I feel like today’s clinic is feeling rejuvenated,” Howe said.

The Food and Drug Administration greenlighted Pfizer and Moderna shots for kids six months to five years old a week ago, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them the following day. Shortly after, the BRHD started putting up clinics.

Staff with the BRHD says appointments were booking up fast for Friday’s clinic.

“It’s just going to put us one step closer to just put COVID behind us, I mean, we’ll still have to live with it but hopefully no one will be dying from it. So, keep our youngest children safe from from dying,” Howe said.

The BRHD recommends making an appointment before getting your youngest child vaccinated. Staff members say there are still openings for next week.

“We encourage everyone to get their youngest children vaccinated and to continue getting their boosters so that we can keep Charlottesville and the surrounding counties safe,” Howe said.

Howe says this will make a difference for everyone.

“Children will be be able to stay in their daycares longer, stay in schools longer and not miss many days for being sick,” Howe said. “It feels like this is the last hurdle to jump through.”'

The BRHD is hosting another vaccine clinic for the six month to five year old age group Sunday at Tonsler Park in Charlottesville from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. There will also be a clinic Monday at the Fashion Square Parking lot by the JCPenny in Albemarle County from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Saturday UVA Health is hosting a clinic from 8 am to 12 pm.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.